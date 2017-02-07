Hemp is not marijuana, Arizona farmer...

Hemp is not marijuana, Arizona farmers say

9 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Two state lawmakers want to legalize hemp cultivation in Arizona. Senate Bill 1337 would set up the process to produce, distribute and sell hemp through a program overseen by the state agriculture department.

