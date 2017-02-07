Hemp is not marijuana, Arizona farmers say
Two state lawmakers want to legalize hemp cultivation in Arizona. Senate Bill 1337 would set up the process to produce, distribute and sell hemp through a program overseen by the state agriculture department.
