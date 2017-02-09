Governor Ducey appoints Beth Castro t...

Governor Ducey appoints Beth Castro to the Arizona-Mexico Commission

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Sonoran News

Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Beth Castro, daughter of former Arizona Governor Raul Castro, to the board of directors of the Arizona-Mexico Commission .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Last 14 hr GMoney 3
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Thu william 3
News Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua... Wed davy 7
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Wed Everybody has a c... 193,130
News Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
the us constitution Feb 1 okiady 1
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... Jan 28 Taylorcrzy 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC