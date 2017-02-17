Former Arizona Cardinal Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI in Scottsdale
Former Arizona Cardinal Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI in Scottsdale Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd has pleaded guilty to extreme DUI in a Scottsdale city court. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m4lRpw Not everyone is happy that ex-Cardinals WR Michael Floyd, who was waived by the Cardinals three days after an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, is a Super Bowl champion.
