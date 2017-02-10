For these Japanese Americans, an exec...

For these Japanese Americans, an executive order stripped away their lives and dignity

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Marion Nakamura Masada, 84, holds a piece of wood from one of the barracks from the Poston, Arizona War Relocation Center, where she was held with her family during World War II. Her husband, Saburo Masada, 86, was held at the camp in Jerome, Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Fri okiady 19
Thank you Arizona Fri okiady 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
America Last Feb 9 GMoney 3
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Feb 9 william 3
News Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua... Feb 8 davy 7
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Feb 8 Everybody has a c... 193,130
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,805,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC