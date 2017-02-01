First Criminal Prosecution Under Amended Arizona Telemarketing Law
Last week, Arizona State resident Lukeroy Rose became the first person to plead guilty to an alleged criminal violation of a recently amended Arizona telemarketing law. Arizona telemarketing laws and regulatory enforcement practices are some of the strictest in the country.
