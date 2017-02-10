Feds conduct sweeping immigration raids in at least 6 states
There are 8 comments on the News Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Feds conduct sweeping immigration raids in at least 6 states. In it, News Times reports that:
Marlene Mosqueda, left, whose father was deported early Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, talks at a news conference with her attorney Karla Navarrette at The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles . Navarrete, said she sought to stop Mosqueda from being placed on a bus to Mexico and was told by ICE that things had changed.
|
#1 Yesterday
He is my President
|
Since: Aug 11
11,451
Location hidden
|
#2 Yesterday
it is about time! keep it up and flood areas without warning,get that panic going. also there is no reason to release any info on the illegals caught,just remove them fast,let their families wonder.
when the ice vans roll i may sell popcorn peanuts and cotton candy to watch the circus while watching the show.
|
#3 Yesterday
Happppppy day
|
Since: Aug 11
11,451
Location hidden
|
#4 Yesterday
ice can work for a year or 2 in los angeles just getting rid of illegal alien gang members.
|
#5 Yesterday
Yup true they are all happy to do their job
|
Since: Apr 10
10,242
|
#6 Yesterday
Why didn't she get on the bus with him? Because she loves America more than him.
|
#7 Yesterday
Exactly
|
#8 22 hrs ago
America above all!
|
|
