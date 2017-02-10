Feds conduct sweeping immigration rai...

Feds conduct sweeping immigration raids in at least 6 states

There are 8 comments on the News Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Feds conduct sweeping immigration raids in at least 6 states. In it, News Times reports that:

Marlene Mosqueda, left, whose father was deported early Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, talks at a news conference with her attorney Karla Navarrette at The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles . Navarrete, said she sought to stop Mosqueda from being placed on a bus to Mexico and was told by ICE that things had changed.

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#1 Yesterday
He is my President

Judged:

6

3

3

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,451

Location hidden
#2 Yesterday
it is about time! keep it up and flood areas without warning,get that panic going. also there is no reason to release any info on the illegals caught,just remove them fast,let their families wonder.

when the ice vans roll i may sell popcorn peanuts and cotton candy to watch the circus while watching the show.

Judged:

2

1

1

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#3 Yesterday
tomin cali wrote:
it is about time! keep it up and flood areas without warning,get that panic going. also there is no reason to release any info on the illegals caught,just remove them fast,let their families wonder.

when the ice vans roll i may sell popcorn peanuts and cotton candy to watch the circus while watching the show.
Happppppy day

Judged:

1

1

1

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,451

Location hidden
#4 Yesterday
Wildchild wrote:
Happppppy day
ice can work for a year or 2 in los angeles just getting rid of illegal alien gang members.

Judged:

1

1

1

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#5 Yesterday
tomin cali wrote:
ice can work for a year or 2 in los angeles just getting rid of illegal alien gang members.
Yup true they are all happy to do their job

Judged:

2

1

1

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,242

Las Vegas, NV

#6 Yesterday
Why didn't she get on the bus with him? Because she loves America more than him.

Judged:

2

1

1

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#7 Yesterday
spytheweb wrote:
Why didn't she get on the bus with him? Because she loves America more than him.
Exactly

Judged:

2

1

1

Of course

Anchorage, AK

#8 22 hrs ago
America above all!

Judged:

1

1

1

