DPS: Cement truck, SUV overturn after collision on Loop 101 in Scottsdale; 3 people injured
Three people were injured and a cement truck and SUV both overturned in a crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale on Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. DPS: Cement truck, SUV overturn after collision on Loop 101 in Scottsdale; 3 people injured Three people were injured and a cement truck and SUV both overturned in a crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale on Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
|Thank you Arizona
|Feb 10
|okiady
|1
|America Last
|Feb 9
|GMoney
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC