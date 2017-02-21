Don't want a botched execution? Arizona says bring your own lethal injection drugs
An Arizona lawyer says that if the state cannot carry out the death penalty in a constitutional manner, it should re-evaluate whether it makes sense to have the penalty at all. Following a string of botched executions from experimental pharmaceutical cocktails in the U.S., the state of Arizona has proposed a radical solution for those condemned to die: bring your own lethal injection drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC