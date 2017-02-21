Don't want a botched execution? Arizo...

Don't want a botched execution? Arizona says bring your own lethal injection drugs

An Arizona lawyer says that if the state cannot carry out the death penalty in a constitutional manner, it should re-evaluate whether it makes sense to have the penalty at all. Following a string of botched executions from experimental pharmaceutical cocktails in the U.S., the state of Arizona has proposed a radical solution for those condemned to die: bring your own lethal injection drugs.

