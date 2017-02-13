District One considering changes to employee benefits
Yuma District One's governing board will consider approving a proposal to enter into a new contract for employee benefits Monday at its regular meeting. The governing board notified the Yuma Area Benefits Consortium of its plan to leave the entity last June after learning in the spring of 2016 that the cost of insurance rates for the YABC were to increase by 17 percent, according to previous articles in the Yuma Sun.
