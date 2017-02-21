Democrats Want To Make Sure Trump Sees The Faces Of Those Hurt By His Travel Ban
When President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress next week, he'll also be talking directly to a Muslim student, an Iraqi immigrant, the children of an undocumented woman whom his administration deported, and others closely affected by his immigration policies. Lawmakers regularly invite guests to presidential addresses in order to send a message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|15 hr
|East520
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|22 hr
|Eduardo
|3
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC