Democrats Want To Make Sure Trump Sees The Faces Of Those Hurt By His Travel Ban

When President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress next week, he'll also be talking directly to a Muslim student, an Iraqi immigrant, the children of an undocumented woman whom his administration deported, and others closely affected by his immigration policies. Lawmakers regularly invite guests to presidential addresses in order to send a message.

