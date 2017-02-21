Dave Heeke Named University of Arizona Vice President for Athletics
Dave Heeke has been named the new Vice President for Athletics at the University of Arizona pending Arizona Board of Regents approval of the contract, according to an official release from Arizona Athletics. Heeke served for the last 11 years as Athletics Director at Central Michigan and takes at Arizona for Greg Byrne who left for the University of Alabama in January.
