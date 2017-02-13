Court to hear challenge to Arizona's ...

Court to hear challenge to Arizona's Medicaid expansion law

Read more: Washington Times

The Arizona Court of Appeals on Tuesday will consider Republican state lawmakers' challenge to the Medicaid expansion that former Gov. Jan Brewer pushed through the Legislature four years ago. A three-judge panel will be hearing arguments on the legality of a hospital assessment that pays the state costs of insuring more than 400,000 low-income residents.

