Citizen Initiative Got Minimum Wage on the Ballot; Now Six Bills in Legislature Threaten the Process

Sam Richard, executive director of the Protecting Arizona's Family Coalition contends that Arizona is quickly becoming a purple state. If Arizonans want to see progressive change in the next few years, the citizen initiative process - which forces issues that the House and Senate won't take up onto the ballot - is the only way to make it happen.

