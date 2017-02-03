Changes coming to Arizona driver's li...

Changes coming to Arizona driver's license tests

7 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

This Spring, anyone taking the written driver's license test will need to be familiar with the proper protocol for traffic stops. "In the wake of a string of officer-involved shootings across the nation and the fact that Phoenix is in the Top 5 in officer-involved shootings prompted me to really take hold of this issue," said Bolding.

