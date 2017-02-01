CBRE execs are first to complete rigo...

CBRE execs are first to complete rigorous retail course at U. of Arizona

Eighty retail real estate executives from CBRE recently gained the distinction of being the first class to graduate from a course designed to give field professionals a deeper knowledge of rapidly evolving retail business models and how they influence site selection. The online course offered by the University of Arizona's Terry J. Lundgren Center for Retailing , involves four months of immersion into the challenges faced by retailers in such areas as product assortment, customer engagement, supply chain, merchandising, and sourcing.

