Can state withhold money from cities ...

Can state withhold money from cities over local laws? Arizona Supreme Court to hear case on Tucson gun rules The Arizona Supreme Court could decide whether the state can punish cities by withholding millions of dollars in aid. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mCEEJM At stake are tens of millions of dollars, and the extent to which charter cities in the state can create their own rules.

