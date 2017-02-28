Can state withhold money from cities over local laws? Arizona Supreme ...
Can state withhold money from cities over local laws? Arizona Supreme Court to hear case on Tucson gun rules The Arizona Supreme Court could decide whether the state can punish cities by withholding millions of dollars in aid. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mCEEJM At stake are tens of millions of dollars, and the extent to which charter cities in the state can create their own rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|3 hr
|Mylovelypearls
|1
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 26
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 24
|Eduardo
|3
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC