Caltrans warns of weekend freeway pro...

Caltrans warns of weekend freeway projects in Riverside, Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Emergency repairs are required to a bridge expansion joint on southbound Interstate 215 at Central Avenue in Riverside, Caltrans said.  Maintenance crews will make the repairs between 3 a.m. and noon Sunday, but while they are working the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes will be closed from University Avenue to Central Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Last 4 hr GMoney 3
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 16 hr william 3
News Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua... Wed davy 7
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Wed Everybody has a c... 193,130
News Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
the us constitution Feb 1 okiady 1
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... Jan 28 Taylorcrzy 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC