Caltrans warns of weekend freeway projects in Riverside, Arizona
Emergency repairs are required to a bridge expansion joint on southbound Interstate 215 at Central Avenue in Riverside, Caltrans said. Maintenance crews will make the repairs between 3 a.m. and noon Sunday, but while they are working the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes will be closed from University Avenue to Central Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Last
|4 hr
|GMoney
|3
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|16 hr
|william
|3
|Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua...
|Wed
|davy
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
|Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|the us constitution
|Feb 1
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC