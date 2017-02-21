Border Wall Would Cut Across Land Sacred To Native Tribe
Tohono O'odham Vice Chairman Verlon Jose says "over my dead body will we build a wall" on the reservation. The proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico would run right through Native lands, and tribal leaders in the region say it would desecrate sacred sites.
