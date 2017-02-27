Blowing dust closes I-10 near Arizona...

Blowing dust closes I-10 near Arizona-New Mexico line again

This Monday, May 16, 2016 file photo, shows a dust storm on Interstate 10 near San Simon, Ariz. Extremely windy conditions and blowing dust have for the third straight day shut down Interstate 10 in Arizona and New Mexico, stalling commerce and sending drivers on a long detour through a much smaller road.

