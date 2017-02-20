Bill cutting required auto glass coverage appears dead
Arizona drivers used to paying nothing when their car windshields are cracked or shattered by rocks appear likely to keep the insurance coverage for at least another year. That's because an effort by insurance companies to remove a requirement that they provide optional free glass replacement with full coverage auto policies appears dead for the Legislative session.
