AZ Memo: Groundhog Day weather (what did Phil see?); Arizona plan to...

AZ Memo: Groundhog Day weather ; Arizona plan to tighten Medicaid rules; 1st-degree murder charges in mom death; and more AZ Memo: Groundhog Day weather ; Arizona plan to tighten Medicaid rules; 1st-degree murder charges in mom death; and more Good morning, Arizona, and happy Groundhog Day. Here's what you need to know.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.