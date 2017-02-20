Arkansas House approves ban on 'sex-selection' abortions
The Arkansas House voted Tuesday to impose fines and prison time on doctors who perform abortions that are based solely on whether the mother wants to have a boy or girl, moving the state closer toward adopting a "sex-selection" ban that opponents say is unconstitutional. The prohibition adopted by the majority-Republican House on a 79-3 vote is the latest among a series of abortion restrictions advancing months after Republicans expanded their majorities.
