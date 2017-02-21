Arizona's Low-Income, Low-Level Crime Suspects to be Released Without Bail
Crime suspects who have little or no money will soon be released in routine cases without bail in a major change to the Arizona court system. "The only thing you're really doing is separating people who have money from people who don't have money."
