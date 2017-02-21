Arizona truck driver killed when crude oil catches fire, shutting down I-80

A truck driver from Arizona was killed Wednesday when his semitrailer ruptured a tanker hauling crude oil, which ignited and burned his cab, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Wendell Lewis, 67, of Maricopa, was going uphill near Parleys Summit on I-80 just before 11 p.m. UHP troopers say Lewis was moving slow or had come to a stop due to the snow-packed road.

