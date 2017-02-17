Arizona to death-row inmates: Bring your own execution drugs
The recent revelation that condemned prisoners in Arizona can now provide the lethal drugs to be used in their executions has received attention around the world and raised questions about the state's rules for the death penalty. The novel policy has drawn sneers from defense attorneys who were puzzled as to why the state would think that they would assist in killing their clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
|Thank you Arizona
|Feb 10
|okiady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC