Arizona storm updates: Rain begins to fall in Phoenix area as a wet weekend is underway
Arizona storm updates: Rain begins to fall in Phoenix area as a wet weekend is underway PHOENIX -- A storm system moving through Arizona is expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall during the weekend. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ltVuw6 Rain falls in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
|Thank you Arizona
|Feb 10
|okiady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC