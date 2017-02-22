Arizona Senate approves birth bill that goes beyond abortion
The Arizona Senate advanced a proposal to require doctors to try to save the life of all babies born, even if they will die in minutes. Arizona Senate approves birth bill that goes beyond abortion The Arizona Senate advanced a proposal to require doctors to try to save the life of all babies born, even if they will die in minutes.
Arizona Discussions
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 12
|okiady
|2
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
