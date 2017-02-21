Arizona lawmaker revives photo radar speed enforcement ban
A freshman Republican lawmaker has taken the lead in the Arizona's Legislature's yearly attempt to prohibit photo speed and red light traffic violation enforcement in Arizona. Rep. Travis Grantham of Gilbert wants state law amended to bar use of photo radar and red light cameras devices statewide.
