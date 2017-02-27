Arizona kills rioting bill that drew national criticism
In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, thousands of demonstrators march in Phoenix in support of those in cities around the globe protesting against Donald Trump as the new United States president. The speaker of the Arizona House says he will not hear a bill that makes participating in or helping organize a protest that turns into a riot an offense that could lead to criminal racketeering charges.
