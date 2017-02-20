Arizona Judge Finds Standing is a Must for Serial ADA Plaintiff, Dismisses More Than 1,100 Cases
An Arizona judge dismissed more than 1,100 lawsuits against Arizona businesses alleging that their parking lots are not accessible to persons with disabilities. Judge David M. Talamante rejected the plaintiffs' argument that the Arizonans with Disabilities Act permits any person who believes a place of public accommodation has violated the act to bring a civil action.
