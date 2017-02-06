Arizona GOP aims to tighten ballot measure rules

Irritated by a raft of progressive measures making their way onto the ballot in recent years, Arizona Republicans are moving to implement new rules on those who hope to craft public policy through direct democracy. State Rep. Vince Leach said Monday he would introduce legislation to overhaul Arizona's ballot initiative system to require supporters of such measures to meet higher standards - and limit the number of people who can collect signatures to qualify an initiative.

