Arizona: Feb. 14 is the Deadline to Apply for 2017 Pronghorn and Elk Hunts
The clock is ticking for hunters who have yet to apply for 2017 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk. All online and paper applications must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department no later than 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Postmarks do not count.
