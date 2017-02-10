Arizona Department of Public Safety: ...

Arizona Department of Public Safety: Man...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC15.com

DPS: Man arrested for car, foot chase - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is releasing the name of a suspect who allegedly led troopers on a pursuit and foot chase along Interstate 17 near New River. According to a DPS spokesperson, troopers were notified on Friday, Feb. 10, about a car accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... 4 hr Nice News 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... 4 hr Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 5 hr okiady 2
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Fri okiady 19
Thank you Arizona Fri okiady 1
America Last Feb 9 GMoney 3
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Feb 9 william 3
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC