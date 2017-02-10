The Arizona Department of Education warned state lawmakers that it would be unable to distribute billions of dollars in state and federal funding for schools if the state doesn't give it $17.6 million for its data systems. Arizona Department of Education: Fund our IT programs or schools won't get paid The Arizona Department of Education warned state lawmakers that it would be unable to distribute billions of dollars in state and federal funding for schools if the state doesn't give it $17.6 million for its data systems.

