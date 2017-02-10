Arizona Department of Education: Fund...

Arizona Department of Education: Fund our IT programs or schools won't get paid

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The Arizona Department of Education warned state lawmakers that it would be unable to distribute billions of dollars in state and federal funding for schools if the state doesn't give it $17.6 million for its data systems. Arizona Department of Education: Fund our IT programs or schools won't get paid The Arizona Department of Education warned state lawmakers that it would be unable to distribute billions of dollars in state and federal funding for schools if the state doesn't give it $17.6 million for its data systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you Arizona 55 min okiady 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 7 hr Taylor 1
America Last 23 hr GMoney 3
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Thu william 3
News Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua... Wed davy 7
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Wed Everybody has a c... 193,130
News Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC