Arizona bill would OK some guns in gun-free zones

Saying it will make people safer, state senators voted Monday to allow some gun owners to ignore the signs that now prohibit guns in many public buildings. SB 1243 would repeal laws that allow government agencies to declare their buildings to be gun-free zones by posting a notice and then bring criminal charges against those who insist on bringing in their weapons anyway.

