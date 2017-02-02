Arizona bill would bring stricter penalties for rioters
Supporters say the bill would deter organized riots, while critics warn of a chilling effect on free speech, Arizona Police Association, Arizona bill would bring stricter penalties for rioters Supporters say the bill would deter organized riots, while critics warn of a chilling effect on free speech, Arizona Police Association, Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k75oCA Under Senate Bill 1142, prosecutors could charge rioting as a Class 3 felony instead of a Class 5, and police could seize any profits earned during commission of the crime. Violent demonstrators and conspirators could be subject to longer sentences in Arizona under a bill that would add rioting to a list of offenses included under racketeering law.
