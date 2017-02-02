Arizona bill would bring stricter pen...

Arizona bill would bring stricter penalties for rioters

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Supporters say the bill would deter organized riots, while critics warn of a chilling effect on free speech, Arizona Police Association, Arizona bill would bring stricter penalties for rioters Supporters say the bill would deter organized riots, while critics warn of a chilling effect on free speech, Arizona Police Association, Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k75oCA Under Senate Bill 1142, prosecutors could charge rioting as a Class 3 felony instead of a Class 5, and police could seize any profits earned during commission of the crime. Violent demonstrators and conspirators could be subject to longer sentences in Arizona under a bill that would add rioting to a list of offenses included under racketeering law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Thu sdofaz 193,121
the us constitution Feb 1 okiady 1
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... Jan 28 Taylorcrzy 1
News School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca... Jan 28 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Jan 27 okiady 4
Trump to be beaten by a woman Jan 27 okiady 2
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Jan 19 American Citizen 1 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC