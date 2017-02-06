Arizona-Based Redflex Photo Radar Firm to Pay $20 Million to Chicago for Bribery Scheme
Photo-enforcement firm Redflex Traffic Systems Inc. announced on Monday that it will pay $20 million to the city of Chicago to settle its high-profile bribery scandal. The Glendale, Arizona-based firm released details of its settlement agreement on the same day that its former CEO, Karen Finley of Cave Creek, is scheduled to report to prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua...
|5 hr
|okiady
|5
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Feb 4
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|America Last
|Feb 3
|Muslim Brotherhood
|1
|the us constitution
|Feb 1
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC