Arizona baseball notes: Terry Francona gift, Pac-12 preseason poll, recruiting and more
Terry Francona spends much of the MLB offseason in Tucson, sitting courtside at numerous Arizona Wildcats men's basketball games while he's not busy managing at the sport's highest level. And this week, he contributed even more to the university, by pledging $1 million towards a new hitting facility , which will be named the Terry Francona Hitting Facility.
