Arizona baseball notes: Terry Francon...

Arizona baseball notes: Terry Francona gift, Pac-12 preseason poll, recruiting and more

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Desert Swarm

Terry Francona spends much of the MLB offseason in Tucson, sitting courtside at numerous Arizona Wildcats men's basketball games while he's not busy managing at the sport's highest level. And this week, he contributed even more to the university, by pledging $1 million towards a new hitting facility , which will be named the Terry Francona Hitting Facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Thu sdofaz 193,121
the us constitution Feb 1 okiady 1
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... Jan 28 Taylorcrzy 1
News School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca... Jan 28 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Jan 27 okiady 4
Trump to be beaten by a woman Jan 27 okiady 2
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Jan 19 American Citizen 1 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC