Arizona adds cash payment option to kiosks at 22 MVD offices
The state Department of Transportation is adding a cash payment option to kiosks at 22 Motor Vehicle Division offices around the state. The kiosks until recently could accept only credit or debit cards, but ADOT says the new payment option takes into account that many households rely on cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|21 hr
|East520
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Eduardo
|3
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Feb 10
|okiady
|19
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC