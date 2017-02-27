APNewsBreak: Arizona House speaker won't hear rioting bill
The speaker of the Arizona House says he won't hear a bill that makes participating in or helping organize a protest that turns into a riot an offense that could lead to criminal racketeering charges. The measure passed last week by the Senate drew nationwide attention because it added rioting to the organized crime statutes and says an overt act isn't needed to prove conspiracy to riot.
