And the hottest U.S. city is in ... w...

And the hottest U.S. city is in ... wait, you really don't know?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

And the hottest U.S. city is in ... wait, you really don't know? The nation's top weather scientists confirm Arizona is No. 1 when it comes to bringing the summer heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... 1 hr God Bless Willie ... 2
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Sun Nice News 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Sun Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Sun okiady 2
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Feb 10 okiady 19
Thank you Arizona Feb 10 okiady 1
America Last Feb 9 GMoney 3
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC