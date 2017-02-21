Agency plans to award Mexico border w...

Agency plans to award Mexico border wall contracts by April

Read more: Yuma Sun

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that it plans to start awarding contracts by mid-April for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, signaling that he is aggressively pursuing plans to erect "a great wall" along the 2,000-mile border. The agency said it will request bids on or around March 6 and that companies would have to submit "concept papers" to design and build prototypes by March 10, according to a website for federal contractors.

