ADOT: Loop 101 freeway closed at Raintree Drive for police activity
Police activity forced officials to close the Loop 101 freeway at Raintree Drive during rush hour, Arizona Department of Transportation said. ADOT: Loop 101 freeway closed at Raintree Drive for police activity Police activity forced officials to close the Loop 101 freeway at Raintree Drive during rush hour, Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Sun
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 24
|Eduardo
|3
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC