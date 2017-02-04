Abortion numbers dropped in Arizona i...

Abortion numbers dropped in Arizona in 2015, continuing four-year decline

19 min ago

Abortion numbers dropped in Arizona in 2015, continuing four-year decline State health officials say Arizona's abortions rates are falling, following a declining trend that started in 2011. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kzR5ro WASHINGTON - The number of abortions in Arizona fell in 2015, continuing a four-year downward trend that began in 2011, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.

