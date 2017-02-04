Abortion numbers dropped in Arizona in 2015, continuing four-year decline
Abortion numbers dropped in Arizona in 2015, continuing four-year decline State health officials say Arizona's abortions rates are falling, following a declining trend that started in 2011. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kzR5ro WASHINGTON - The number of abortions in Arizona fell in 2015, continuing a four-year downward trend that began in 2011, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake...
|7 hr
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|America Last
|11 hr
|Muslim Brotherhood
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Thu
|sdofaz
|193,121
|the us constitution
|Feb 1
|okiady
|1
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Jan 27
|okiady
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC