2017 Arizona Cocktail Week Kicks Off with a Cocktail...
Arizona Cocktail Week is back and bigger than ever. Beginning with its signature Friday kickoff party, Cocktail Carnival, hundreds swarmed Old Town Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho and its poolside cabanas to sample spirits, cocktails, Jell-O shots, and more.
