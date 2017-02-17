An Arizona grand jury indicted brothers Enrique Luna and Israel Carrasco in connection with the Glendale murder of Christopher Gonzales-Cummings that has gone unsolved for more than a year. 2 brothers indicted in 2016 Glendale murder GLENDALE -- An Arizona grand jury indicted brothers Enrique Luna and Israel Carrasco in connection with the Glendale murder of Christopher Gonzales-Cummings that has gone unsolved for more than a year.

