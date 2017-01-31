Yuma's Lines named Arizona GOP chair

Yuma's Lines named Arizona GOP chair

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Yuma County Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Lines won the race to become Arizona's next state Republican Party chair, the first time in its history the victor came from Yuma County and a rarity for anyone outside Maricopa County. "It's amazing," Lines said Monday, after defeating Tim O'Connor of Scottsdale for the job by 36 out of approximately 1,100 votes at the annual state party convention on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 4 hr thatshowitis 193,117
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... Jan 28 Taylorcrzy 1
News School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca... Jan 28 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Jan 27 okiady 4
Trump to be beaten by a woman Jan 27 okiady 2
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Jan 19 American Citizen 1 1
News Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona... Jan 15 Cordwainer Trout 8
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,998 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC