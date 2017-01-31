Yuma's Lines named Arizona GOP chair
Yuma County Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Lines won the race to become Arizona's next state Republican Party chair, the first time in its history the victor came from Yuma County and a rarity for anyone outside Maricopa County. "It's amazing," Lines said Monday, after defeating Tim O'Connor of Scottsdale for the job by 36 out of approximately 1,100 votes at the annual state party convention on Saturday.
Yuma Sun.
