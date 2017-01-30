Your Jan. 30 Pre-Trip: Trucking vows to fight new interstate tolls
How will President Donald Trump finance his promise to invest into a 10-year program of upgrading the nation's highways, bridges, railways, ports and other public facilities? According to a Bloomberg Politics report, infrastructure advocates say tolling must be part of Trump's proposal , though Trump hasn't said how he'd fund the plan. "Even before Trump details his plan, an alliance that includes McDonald's, UPS and all 50 trucking associations is ready to fight any attempt to expand the use of levies or relax a 1958 restriction on tolling existing interstates," the report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jan 28
|positronium
|193,116
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Jan 27
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Jan 27
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC