Your Jan. 30 Pre-Trip: Trucking vows to fight new interstate tolls

How will President Donald Trump finance his promise to invest into a 10-year program of upgrading the nation's highways, bridges, railways, ports and other public facilities? According to a Bloomberg Politics report, infrastructure advocates say tolling must be part of Trump's proposal , though Trump hasn't said how he'd fund the plan. "Even before Trump details his plan, an alliance that includes McDonald's, UPS and all 50 trucking associations is ready to fight any attempt to expand the use of levies or relax a 1958 restriction on tolling existing interstates," the report states.

