WSU's Fernandez suffers head injury, leaves game on stretcher
With 1.7 seconds remaining in the first period between Washington State and Arizona State, Cougars' freshmen Cameron Fernandez, injured her head while taking a charge from a Sun Devils' center, as reported by the Arizona Central . The game was delayed for about half an hour while Fernandez remained laying on the floor until the Tempe Fire Department EMT's arrived and was able to take her off of the court on a stretcher.
