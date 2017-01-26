Will Arizona Gay Rights Lawsuit by EEOC Be One of Last Under Trump Administration?
A new lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission targeting anti-gay bias at an Scottsdale wine bar caught the attention of gay-rights groups nationwide. The federal complaint filed on Friday, January 20, alleges that the staff and 5th and Wine in Scottsdale subjected two servers to repeated and severe sexual harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|okiady
|193,114
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|13 hr
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|13 hr
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC